BlackRock Inc. Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,678,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Iteris worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter worth $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iteris during the second quarter valued at $4,193,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

