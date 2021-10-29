BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,151 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ontrak by 199.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ontrak by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 369,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Ontrak, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

