BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and traded as low as $13.32. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 21,865 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,183 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

