BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the September 30th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE MUJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
