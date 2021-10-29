BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the September 30th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE MUJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,427. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

