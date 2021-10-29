BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

