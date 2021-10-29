Blackstone Inc Acquires Shares of 499,998 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 499,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,238,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter worth $5,790,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

