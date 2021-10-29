Blackstone Inc Buys New Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 405,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.30% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

