Blackstone Inc Buys New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 1.44% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $2,922,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,464,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFVI opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

