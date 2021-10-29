Blackstone Inc Invests $6.76 Million in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 699,999 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLBL. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at $11,604,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth $9,660,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,245,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,253,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $2,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBL opened at $9.93 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

