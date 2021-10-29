Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BMY stock opened at GBX 366 ($4.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.69 million and a P/E ratio of 21.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52 week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

In related news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.