Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.34

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMY stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 345.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of £295.42 million and a PE ratio of 21.26. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Bloomsbury Publishing news, insider Penny Scott-Bayfield sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £519.09 ($678.19).

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

