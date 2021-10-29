Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 523.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 934,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 784,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 122.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after buying an additional 1,371,390 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $27,079,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $27,470,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

