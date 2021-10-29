Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 782,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Blueprint Medicines worth $47,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

