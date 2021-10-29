Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,771. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 233,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

