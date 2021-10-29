BMO Capital Markets Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $200.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.07.

CE stock opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

