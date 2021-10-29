BMO Capital Markets Raises Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

MGRUF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $5.83.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

