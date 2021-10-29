BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a €51.70 ($60.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.35 ($72.17).

BNP stock opened at €57.46 ($67.60) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.79.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

