BOMB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $381,456.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $2.10 or 0.00003382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $1.89 million and $381,456.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,059.27 or 1.00065483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00062829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.83 or 0.00615667 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 901,958 coins and its circulating supply is 901,170 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

