Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.93.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,434. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.