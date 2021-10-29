Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.35 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.63. 2,242,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,520. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

