Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. 1,547,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,451. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

BCEI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

