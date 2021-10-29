Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Receives C$4.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.09 and a 12 month high of C$7.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.94. The firm has a market cap of C$223.82 million and a PE ratio of 1.62.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider William Oberndorf acquired 1,021,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,735,622.62. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,047,054 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,719 over the last three months.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

