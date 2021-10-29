Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.56 Million

Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report sales of $383.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.64 million and the lowest is $374.10 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $302.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

BOOT stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,608. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.16.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.