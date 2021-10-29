BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 84.2% in October

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the September 30th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $0.94 on Friday. BOQI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical in the second quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical in the second quarter worth $297,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical in the second quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical in the first quarter worth $152,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

