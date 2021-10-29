Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in October

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $$11.91 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.18.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.