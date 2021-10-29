Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in October

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF remained flat at $$11.91 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.