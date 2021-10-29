Brandywine Realty Trust Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,594,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

