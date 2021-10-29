Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Read More: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.