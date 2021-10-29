Brett Moyer Sells 5,000 Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) insider Brett Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $12,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WISA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. 98,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,480. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 304.57% and a negative return on equity of 139.82%. Analysts predict that Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.