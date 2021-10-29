Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRF.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. BRF had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 2.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BRF by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 431,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BRF by 61,939.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 99,723 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BRF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BRF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRFS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 161,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.76.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.