Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Issues Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

BWB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 24,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,828. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $509.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last 90 days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

