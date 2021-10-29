BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BrightView were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 237.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

