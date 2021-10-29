Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMY. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.90.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

