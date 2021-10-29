Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.400-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:BMY traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,968,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,098. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.90.
In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
