Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.400-$7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,968,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,098. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.59. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

