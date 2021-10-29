Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNL. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.21.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

