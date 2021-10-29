Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Analysts predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.57. 24,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

