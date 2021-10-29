Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.90. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 402,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.