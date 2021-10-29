Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.