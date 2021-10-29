Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report earnings per share of $4.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.34 and the lowest is $3.77. LGI Homes posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year earnings of $17.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.60 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.02. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

