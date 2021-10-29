Brokerages Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,634. The stock has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

