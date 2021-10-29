Brokerages Anticipate Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $263.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

