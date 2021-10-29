Brokerages Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.43 Million

Analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report $42.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.60 million to $45.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $148.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $158.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.71 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $366.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

ZLAB opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average is $148.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,025,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,327 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at $99,141,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.