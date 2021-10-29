Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million.

GHLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHLD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,999. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $834.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

