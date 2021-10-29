Brokerages Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.60. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of TTGT opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.56 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

