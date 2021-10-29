Brokerages Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Target Price at $158.00

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ANNSF stock remained flat at $$163.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $131.60 and a 1-year high of $182.84.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

