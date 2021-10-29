Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Price Target at C$8.04

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock opened at C$6.20 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$945.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.