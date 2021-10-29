Brokerages Set Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) PT at €12.41

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.53 ($14.75).

A number of analysts have commented on ENI shares. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:ENI traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €12.16 ($14.31). 16,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €12.34 ($14.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.46. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.71.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

