Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Target Price at $62.42

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 91,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.37. 41,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

