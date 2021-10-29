Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Price Target at C$5.14

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$5.00. 356,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$943.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.37.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

