Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) PT at $52.33

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,097. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. Lazard has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lazard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Lazard by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

