Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT at $38.29

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $88,039,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $31,780,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYTE traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.32. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 53.14.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

